Relatives say no information on Covid-19 patient; Thane hospital says he’s doing well

The family of a 46-year-old Covid-19 patient, admitted to Thane Civil Hospital on June 6, has alleged they have been unable to contact him or get information about his condition...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:37 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The family of a 46-year-old Covid-19 patient, admitted to Thane Civil Hospital on June 6, has alleged they have been unable to contact him or get information about his condition for the past five days.

The man’s 25-year-old son said he has tried to find out about his father’s condition from hospital authorities and Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC), but neither has responded to his queries.

“The day he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital, I spoke to him on his mobile phone. But the next day, his number could not be reached. I called the hospital on their landline number, but it isn’t working. I can’t even visit the hospital, as it is risky and the authorities have denied permission. At least the civic body should inform the family about the patient’s condition. We are worried as his condition was critical on the day he had been taken to the hospital,” the son said.

The family lives at Shiv Nagar locality in Ambernath. The man works in a salon in Ambernath, while his son works with a private company.



AMC said the patient has been responding to treatment and his family need not worry about his condition. “We had informed the family that he had been admitted to Thane Civil Hospital. The hospital is now supposed to communicate with the patient’s family. But as per our knowledge, the patient is doing well,” said N Rathod, AMC’s nodal officer.

Thane Civil Hospital said they inform the patient’s family only when there is any “major change in the patient’s condition”. “Only if there is a development in the patient’s condition, do we inform the family. For instance, a patient’s family is contacted during the time of discharge or if the patient is critical. Our control room number 022-25471541 is also available for families of patients and they can enquire about their kin on it,” said a hospital official, on condition of anonymity.

