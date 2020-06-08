Relaxation in curbs amid mounting Covid-19 cases worries frontliners in Haryana

Relaxation in the lockdown amid spike in Covid-19 cases has heightened the worries of frontline workers who are fighting tirelessly to contain the pandemic in the state.

Post-relaxation of lockdown norms since June 1, there has been a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in almost all the districts of Haryana as the number of infected persons doubled to 4,448 from 2,202 in the past one week.

The government’s decision to ease the lockdown norms and opening of religious places and restaurants has created more problems for the district administrations, doctors, paramedic staff and government officials deputed to contain the pandemic as they believe that increased movement of people has caused the infection to spread fast.

As per the state health department figures, in the past one week almost all the districts of NCR have reported a sudden surge in cases as number of infected persons has jumped to 1,922 from 828 in Gurugram, 676 from 373 in Faridabad, 423 from 212 in Sonepat , 109 from 97 in Jhajjar and 106 from 49 in Karnal.

Moreover, the districts which reported very few cases earlier were now witnessing a rise. The tally of infected persons in Panipat increased to 83 from 62, in Kurukshetra to 52 from 31 and in Kaithal to 44 from 18 since June 1.

Even the recovery rate has declined to 33.14% from 47.73% a week ago, creating more problems for doctors and paramedic staff.

“No doubt the prevailing situation is worrisome, especially for doctors and other medical staff. But giving relaxations in the lockdown at this time has increased our apprehension,” said a senior staff nurse from Kurukshetra.

Another nurse from Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College said, “There is a strong possibility that the cases may increase further. Let’s see how many months it will take to defeat this invisible enemy.”

The ground-level employees also bearing the brunt of the contagion surge as their work has increased. “We don’t know why the lockdown was eased when the cases have crossed 2.5 lakh. We have been working day and night for the past one week,” said Asha worker Sudesh Rani from Karnal.

Doctors are of the view that the cases may rise further in the next one month. “There is a possibility that cases will reach a peak in the coming days. But we are ready to deal with any situation that could arise,” said Dr Shailender Mamgain, medical superintendent of LNJP Government Hospital, Kurukshetra.

Dealing with higher number of cases, the district administrations have appealed the citizens not to hide their travel history and come to get them examined.

Reacting over the spike in the past week, Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “We are asking people to not hide their travel history and come forward for Covid-19 testing. It is the best way to contain the spread.”

“We are well-prepared for any situation and testing around 250 people daily with focus on street vendors and sanitation workers,” he added.