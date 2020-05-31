Release pending salaries of guest faculties in HPU: Trade union to HP govt

Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) on Sunday demanded that the state government should immediately release pending salaries from February 2020 to May 2020 of at least 100 professors working as guest faculties at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, Regional Centre, Dharamshala and HPU Centre of Evening Studies, Shimla.

CITU has alleged that the state government is exploiting these professors by not paying them the pending salaries.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra said, “As per the University Grants Commission (UGC), these professors should be paid Rs 1,000 per lecture but in institutes like Regional Centre, Dharamshala, they are only getting Rs 500 per lecture. Likewise, these professors should get Rs 50,000 maximum salary as per UGC rules but they are only being paid Rs 25,000 salary.”

“These professors are conducting online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, they have not been given their salaries from February to May,” Mehra said.

He said it is a violation of notifications and orders issued by the Centre on March 20 and March 29, 2020, according to which salary of an employee working in government, semi-government and private sector cannot be deducted or withheld.

CITU has demanded immediate intervention in this matter by the state government and HPU administration to protect financial and emotional securities of the professors.