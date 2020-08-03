Sections
Home / Cities / Release Rs 450 crore of pending dues of sugarcane farmers: SAD

Release Rs 450 crore of pending dues of sugarcane farmers: SAD

Nakodar MLA and senior SAD leader Gurpratap Singh Wadala said that Punjab government has failed to clear pending payments of sugarcane farmers

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the Punjab government should clear Rs 450 crore pending dues of sugarcane farmers.

Nakodar MLA and senior SAD leader Gurpratap Singh Wadala said that Punjab government has failed to clear pending payments of sugarcane farmers. He said they should immediately take necessary steps to do so as.

The payment due from private and cooperative sugar mills is nearly Rs 450 crore. He said that in some districts maize is sown as alternative crop while the MSP of maize is Rs 1,850 per quintal but it has never been purchased at this price.

It was the duty of Punjab government to make arrangements for buying maize at MSP so that farmers are not forced to sell at low prices and crop diversification can be encouraged.



He added that the central government has started a price support scheme where the difference between market buying price and MSP is given to farmers from a Rs 15,000 crore fund. The Punjab government could have availed benefit of this if it was notified and implemented in the state.

“Keeping in mind the total sown area of maize and its production, the state government should have approached Centre so that this scheme could have been started in Punjab as well,” added Wadala.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Upload Covid waste disposal data on app, says top court
Aug 03, 2020 23:32 IST
CM Yediyurappa stable, doing well: Govt
Aug 03, 2020 23:32 IST
Monsoon session may get pushed to Sept
Aug 03, 2020 23:31 IST
Burglars target temple opposite police post in Ludhiana
Aug 03, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.