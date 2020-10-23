Relief policy for industrialists in a week: Ashu
Punjab food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had assured that a policy, for providing relief to businessmen/traders/industrialists would be formulated within a week.
He said that Badal had given instructions to the senior officials regarding the same.
Led by Ashu, city businessmen/traders/industrialists held a meeting with Badal and industry minister Sundar Sham Arora in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Issues related to the C form notices besides several others were discussed in the meeting.
Ashu said that Badal and Arora assured them that a policy for providing relief to them would be formulated within a week. The businessmen/traders/industrialists thanked the state government for all the efforts being made in their favour.