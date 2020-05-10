Religious event held at Amritsar police station, social distancing goes for a toss

A station house officer organised an event on the premises of the Kot Khalsa police station in Amritsar, defying the social-distancing norms imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak prohibiting gathering of more than 10 persons at religious or ceremonial functions. (HT PHOTO)

A station house officer (SHO) organised an event on the premises of the Kot Khalsa police station in Amritsar, defying the social-distancing norms imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak prohibiting gathering of more than 10 persons at religious or ceremonial functions.

The religious function organised on Saturday morning was attended by nearly 100 people, including women and elderly people.

A bhajan party was also called to sing religious hymns. In a video clip of the event, SHO Sanjeev Sharma is seen dancing to the tune of a bhajan with his fellow policemen some of who were not wearing masks. Social distancing norms were not followed either. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP licencing) Narinder Singh was also present in the event that continued for around two-and-a-half hours, it is learnt.

Some workers of the Bharatiya Janta Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress were also present on the occasion.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC-general) Himanshu Aggarwal said religious functions are banned in Amritsar. “I can’t verify the video clip at this time but it shows social distancing was not followed. We will bring the matter to the notice of senior police officials,” he added.

SHO Sharma said the function was organised to distribute free ration to the needy. Whether he took permission for organising the event from the administration, he said, “I had informed my senior officials about it. Social distancing norms were followed.”

ACP Narinder Singh claimed, “I repeatedly appealed to people for maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh said he was not aware of the matter. “I will look into it,” he said.