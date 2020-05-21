Sections
Home / Cities / Rendered jobless due to lockdown, truck driver ends life in Ludhiana

Rendered jobless due to lockdown, truck driver ends life in Ludhiana

Victim’s 15-year-old daughter says the family had run out of money, which prompted her father to take the extreme step

Updated: May 21, 2020 19:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Ludhiana

He was a driver with a local transport and was not getting any job due to the curfew in the state. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LUDHIANA A truck driver, 38, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Lohara locality here on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He was suffering from depression after being rendered jobless for two months due to the lockdown. He was a driver with a local transport.

His wife was the first to witness the body of her husband hanging from the ceiling fan in the wee hour on Thursday. Daba police had sent the body for postmortem.

According to 15-year-old daughter of the victim, her father was unemployed for the past two months since the curfew was imposed in the region. “My father was under depression as and we had run out of money,” she said.

The victim’s daughter said she, along with her mother and two siblings, were sleeping on the terrace, while her father was in the room. On Thursday morning, when my mother came down, she found my father’s body was hanging from the ceiling fan.



Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC on the statement of wife of the victim.

He added that prima facie it appears that the victim was under depression due to his poor financial condition.

