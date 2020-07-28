Reopen 2007 blasphemy case against Dera Sirsa chief: Pargat to Punjab CM

Congress MLA from Jalandhar cantonment, Pargat Singh, has written to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanding reopening of the 2007 blasphemy case registered against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for allegedly getting dressed as Guru Gobind Singh.

His letter to CM comes amid heated allegations and counter allegations between the SAD and Congress over action against the dera chief.

Pargat told the CM that he has received information that advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, of Ludhiana, has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking reopening of the case.

“I think the CM should take notice of this case through the advocate general and give instructions to take all possible legal action to reopen the 2007 case so that the dera chief can be punished.

The former hockey Olympian said that they should expedite investigation in Bargari sacrilege, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents and take the cases to their logical end.

He said that it is a political dishonesty that IG rank official of the Punjab Police had given an affidavit in the high court that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the dera chief in the 2007 case but cancellation report was filed in the court just four days before the 2012 assembly elections.

“If the SAD-BJP government led by the then CM Parkash Singh Badal had taken proper action in the case against the dera chief, there would not have been any sacrilege incident,” added Pargat.