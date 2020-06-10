Reopening schools, Metro discussed in L-G’s all-party meet

New Delhi:

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday held an all-party meeting to discuss and review the Capital’s preparedness to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The meeting was attended by members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress among other political leaders.

Members of Opposition parties present in the meeting said their views were sought on reopening schools and Metro services in the city.

The L-G’s office tweeted, “Held all-party meeting to discuss the present situation of Covid-19 in Delhi & measures to contain its spread. Discussed issues relating to availability of beds for Covid-19 patients, extensive testing, swift ambulance response, providing critical information in public domain, etc.”

In the meeting, which lasted for an hour-and-a-half, BJP and Congress members expressed reservations over opening schools and resuming Metro services given the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

“While schools are closed anyway right now, I advised against restarting Metro services in the city as the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing every day,” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.

Metro services in the city have been shut since March 22, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a nationwide Janta Curfew.

While the Centre and the Delhi government have allowed the restart of public transport services in the Capital, Delhi Metro is yet to resume operations.

The Delhi government also allowed malls and restaurants to open from June 8, but the views of Opposition parties were sought if they should remain open.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said he requested the L-G to direct the Delhi government to do away with fixed electricity charges if they plan to shut malls and restaurants.

“I have requested that the fixed charges on electricity shouldn’t be charged during the lockdown period. And if the government plans to close malls and restaurants, then it should do away with their fixed electricity charges till they remain closed,” Chaudhary said.

After the meeting, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters that the L-G had no answer to his question regarding the basis on which he overruled the Delhi government’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents. He alleged the BJP has pressured the L-G to take this decision.

Singh said, “The (Delhi government’s) decision to reserve beds for residents of Delhi was taken based on the Mahesh Verma committee’s report, which stated that more beds will be required in the days to come. When I asked the L-G whether he had any survey or information about how the requirement for hospital beds would be met in the days to come, he had no answer. This shows that the governments of Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana chief minister) and Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh chief minister) have failed completely in upgrading their healthcare infrastructure. Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, which is why the BJP has pressured the L-G to take such a decision.”

Gupta said, “They are unnecessarily politicising the issue. The Delhi government should first check its own health infrastructure. People are complaining about unavailability of beds in hospitals, testing facility and a lack of information.”

The opposition parties raised issues of a fall in the number of Covid-19 tests, the alleged unavailability of hospital beds and overcharging by private hospitals.

Gupta said he asked the L-G to cap the cost of Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals.

The Congress, on the other hand, raised the issue of inconvenience faced by people in getting beds in government hospitals. “I have suggested that the number of beds available should be displayed outside and the government should test more people,” said Chaudhary.