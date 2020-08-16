Repression can’t stop our protests against liquor mafia: Sukhbir

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the Punjab government for trying to repress the voice of the people by registering a case against former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha along with 1,000-odd others for protesting against the liquor mafia, which had caused over 120 deaths.

He added that party would not be cowed down by such repressive tactics. “We will continue to agitate to ensure justice is meted out to the victims of the hooch tragedy.”

Sukhbir also questioned the double standards of the Congress government on protests. He alleged that while no action was taken against Congress leaders and workers when they held any protest, the government went out of its way to target Akali workers. Former deputy CM added that junior officers were being targeted, while former Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya who did not take action against the liquor mafia despite complaints has been rewarded with a plum posting.

Sukhbir added that besides action against liquor mafia and Congressmen who were running the racket, strict action must also be taken against distilleries from where denatured spirit was released to the mafia.