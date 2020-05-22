Sections
Reservation counters open at 12 railway stations of Ambala division

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:34 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

(HT Photo)

Ahead of partial resumption of train services from June 1, ticket reservation counters were opened at 12 railway stations under the Ambala division on Friday.

As per details, Railways has issued a list of 100 pairs of trains for which online booking has already started through IRCTC website and mobile app. Fare shall be as normally charged by Railways.

Ambala division senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Hari Mohan said passenger reservation system counters were opened first at a few stations and the number will be gradually increased as per the demand.

“The counters of all A1, A and B category stations like Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhari, Saharanpur, Rajpura, Sirhind, Chandigarh, Kalka, Patiala, Bathinda, Abohar and Una Himachal were opened from Friday. However, it would be ensured that bare minimum staff is utilised for the functioning of these counters and customers adhere to social distancing norms,” the senior DCM said.



He added, “We have received instructions from the railway board to open these counters gradually in a phased manner. More counters might be opened at other stations from Saturday.”

“The refund services for the tickets booked prior to lockdown will be available at the counters from May 25. Currently, we don’t have cash and so we will be able to initiate refunds once cash inflow begins,” he maintained.

The counters at Ambala city railway station didn’t open on Friday as per the instruction, however, a few unaware customers had come to avail reservation and cancellation related services. At the cantonment railway station, around half-a-dozen customers queued up in the morning at counter number 3. Two pairs of Jan Shatabdi trains will halt at Ambala Cantt station from June 1.

