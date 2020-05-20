Sections
Residential societies set guidelines for domestic help

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:26 IST

By Prachi Bari,

PUNE Lack of clarity from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on maids has left many residential societies to set their own rules and regulations.

Santosh Krishna, a resident of Wagholi, said, “I think the civic body has left the decision to housing societies to allow domestic helpers to resume work. A formal order from resident welfare associations or local governing body would have made things clear.”

“We are taking a very protective approach because of the virus spread and will take a call later,” said Krishna.

Several housing societies held online meetings to draft policies regarding maids and other domestic helpers. “At Sahil Sarene, we are also keeping PMC in the loop via online,” said Ameya Karambelkar a resident of Baner.



While some felt that the onus of safety of its residents lies with the management, but lack of clarity on the issue is making it difficult to take a decision.

“There are genuine requests for maids from senior citizens, patients, pregnant women, nursing mothers and working women. So, clarity from authorities on the issue in a must,” said Mehzabin Saiyed, secretary, Nyati Empire, Kharadi.

“The domestic helpers in our society are not coming as of now. While some members of the society want to call back their maids, others are against because of health reasons” said Nitin Memane, a resident of Gera Emerald City North, Kharadi, adding that members are paying maids at least half salary.

In Balewadi, some societies are collecting personal details of maids and ensuring that they belong from green zone. Other criteria include the helpers should either walk to work or use their personal vehicle (no public transport), should have stayed in Pune address for 15 days and should not be unwell.

“We have advised people to start with one domestic helper, but many members are hesitant to call them,” said Sangeeta Baheti, a resident of Balewadi.

Nandan Prospera, a residential society in Baner, has allowed a few domestic helpers to resume work from June 1, but only to houses that genuinely need their services. The housing committee has made resident employers responsible for ensuring that the maids follow all preventive criteria set by the government. The domestic helps will be issued an ID card only after the health safety measures are met.

