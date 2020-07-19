Residents allege DHBVN issuing inflated power bills based on average

Gurugram: Residents of a number of upscale residential colonies in the city have alleged that they have been served inflated electricity bills as these were calculated on the basis of average usage rather than the actual meter reading. The residents also said that bills for the months of May and June have not been delivered and are delayed in many areas.

They said that they were apprehensive that these would also be on the higher side than the actual usage as readings have not been taken. Residents of Sushant Lok 1, south city 1, sectors 57, 46 and 45, in particular, have been affected and allege that despite repeated calls and messages to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), there has been no action.

Ajay Sharma, a resident of sector 57 who bought a house in a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sector in the middle of 2019, said he was shocked when he was given a bill for Rs 50,000 for the month February and March. “The bill is almost ten times my average monthly bill. I tried to check my past usage through online records but the maximum amount that can be arrived at through this is Rs 20,000. I have spoken to officials through the call centre but every time a complaint or docket number is raised and the matter is automatically shows as ‘resolved’ after 15 days by them, and an SMS is sent to me, without any redressal,” said Sharma, who now plans to lodge a written complaint in this matter.

In the neighbouring sector 56, resident Kriti Agarwal said on twitter that they have not received electricity bills for months. “In fact, we have raised this matter but are told soon or next week,” she wrote.

Lokesh Madan, a resident of Sushant Lok 1, said that since March the utility officials have not taken meter reading in their area and no physical inspection has taken place despite the relaxation of lockdown. “We have been issued a bill of Rs 30,000 for two months based on the average usage but it is inflated, as a realistic and correct assessment would never make it exceed Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000. I have complained to the authorities on their web portal but nothing has happened,” he said.

Dr AK Nagpal, another resident of Sushant Lok 1, said a large number of residents there had not received their bills and this was causing worry as delays meant inflated bills or penalty for consumers.

Yatendra Nath Jha, a resident of South City 1 said that the bill issued to him has been calculated on a flat rate instead of applying slabs. “The authority should clarify on these things and rebates and show some consideration during the pandemic. My bill is almost double my usage,” he said.

In neighbouring sectors 45, 46 and 47, apart from the problem of delay in bills and higher charges, the residents are also grappling with the problem of acute power cuts that occur daily and are making lives of residents miserable. “We are suffering both problems of delayed and inflated bills and also power cuts which continue for four to five hours,” said RS Yadav, president, sector 46 residents’ welfare association.

The residents also said that the problem was more acute in colonies on the eastern side of the highway as compared to parts of the old city and across the highway.

KC Agarwal, chief engineer, DHBVN, Gurugram did not reply on the matter despite repeated phone calls and messages.

Manoj Yadav, superintendent engineer, DHBVN, Gurugram 1, however, said that above said areas were not in his jurisdiction but maintained that areas under his jurisdiction that included old city and colonies around it had been served bills that were based on metre reading. “Our bills have been issued on time and these are based on actual readings. Despite that, if there is a concern we will resolve it,” he said.

When asked about the matter, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said that he will certainly ask the DHBVN officials in Gurugram to look into the issues faced by city residents and ensure that these are resolved at the earliest.

“If people are facing issues with regard to electricity supply or related matters, they can approach me directly through social media or can drop a message on my phone number 94160-48386. All matters pertaining to consumers are taken very seriously and resolved by concerned power utilities,” said Chautala.