Residents complain of mosquito menace, inadequate fogging exercise

Noida Amid the ongoing monsoon season that is favourable for mosquito breeding, residents from several areas of the city have complained of mosquito menace which can cause diseases like malaria and dengue. The residents have asked for a large-scale remedial drive to check the menace.

Pointing out a number of spots with stagnant water either in open fields or the drains, the residents of sectors 27, 46, 50, 76, 77, among others, said that the mosquito breeding is evident and the fogging being done by the apartment associations is simply not enough.

The residents alleged that despite a number of complaints, the Noida authority did not conduct fogging or cleaned up the vacated plots.

“The mosquito breeding has increased. We have been complaining about it to the Noida authority since the last week. We have tweeted the pictures of choked drains with larvae and also dialled up the helpline numbers, but still waiting for a response. Drains are choked due to which water gets stagnant. Besides, a large vacant plot is also to be cleaned. As a result, mosquitoes have started causing problems to everyone,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of Prateek Wisteria in Sector 77.

Gupta said that while the apartment owners association has its own fogging machines and holds regular fogging, the high-density breeding outside the high-rise makes their efforts futile.

The issue of the stagnant drains was not limited to certain pockets only, as residents fear health hazard due to lack of remedial steps to control the breeding. “We had written a letter to the authority a few days ago, complaining about the stagnant water in the drains as well as in the unlevelled open fields and vacant plots. But we have not got any response from the authority,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA)

According to the residents, the fogging or anti-larvae spray is not adequate in several sectors.

“There is fogging going on, but that is not enough as mosquito breeding is at its peak. For an area as big as Arun Vihar, if the fogging or anti-larvae is sprayed only twice a month, then it is clearly not up to the mark. We all are forced to face the mosquito menace,” said Colonel (retd) Shashi Vaid, chairman of Arun Vihar RWA, which include sectors 27,28 and 37.

It is an open secret that the malaria mosquito Anopheles breeds from July through October, and the one that causes dengue comes after August. According to official figures, the Gautam Budh Nagar district saw over 400 cases of malaria last year.

When asked, officials of the Noida authority said that they are working to intensify the anti-larvae drives and fogging across the city.

“We have already prepared the rosters to cover areas as much as possible for anti-larvae spray in stagnant water and fogging in the open areas. The rosters are also being shared with the RWAs. We are working on intensifying the same by increasing the number of anti-mosquito drives in each area,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty (health), Noida authority.