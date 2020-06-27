Sections
Residents declare their own lockdown to flatten curve

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:41 IST

By Megha Pol,

With the rapid increase in number of Covid-19 cases in Thane, few residents of Majiwada Manpada ward, which houses many plush complexes, have themselves decided to opt for a lockdown for the next seven days. This lockdown will be followed by residents of Kolshet, Dokali and Balkum areas. The lockdown will be imposed from Monday with only medical stores, milk dairies and hospitals remaining operational.

This is the first instance of residents deciding to impose a lockdown in Thane. This comes after Majiwada Manpada ward reported the highest number of 64 cases on Friday. A meeting was held on Friday evening with the representatives of housing societies and residents wherein the decision to impose lockdown was taken. Residents have used social media to spread awareness regarding the lockdown.

Omprakash Patil, a resident of Balkum, said, “After mission unlock, the number of cases in this ward, which till date had few cases, increased rapidly. We had expected that the corporation will impose a lockdown. However with no such decision from them, we ourselves have decided to go for one week lockdown from Monday.”

Milk delivery will be allowed from 5am to 8am while only medical and hospitals will be allowed to function. No other shops including vegetables, groceries or meat will be allowed to remain open in the coming week.



Sanjay Bhoir, Shiv Sena Corporator from the area, said, “There are over 250 residential complexes while 50% of the area is covered with slums. After the lockdown norms were eased, social distancing was violated which led to increase in number of cases. The residents also requested to impose a strict lockdown to flatten the curve in this area.”

