Residents fast, pay tribute to labourers on May Day

For the first time, residents of Thane and Navi Mumbai had to celebrate Maharashtra Day and May Day indoors.

On Friday, most residents celebrated Maharashtra Day and Labour Day by fasting throughout the day as a tribute to labourers and workers.

“We posted messages on social media asking people to fast for a day, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, to show solidarity to the labour force on whom we rely on. We were amazed at the huge response we got from not only Maharashtra but across the country. This was an initiative by social activist Ulka Mahajan,” said Girish Salgaonkar, 37, a resident of Thane.

Residents willingly joined the initiative which also aimed at lifting the spirits of those sitting at home during lockdown.

“We are proud of the hard work of the labour force, who are tirelessly working for the safety of others,” said Gauri Sawant, 48, a resident of Ghansoli.