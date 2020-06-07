Sections
Residents in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs complain of gas leak

Late on Saturday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received complaints of suspected gas leakage from several residents in Ghatkopar, Powai, Vikhroli and Chembur after foul smell...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:06 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

Late on Saturday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received complaints of suspected gas leakage from several residents in Ghatkopar, Powai, Vikhroli and Chembur after foul smell emanated in the eastern suburbs.

According to preliminary information by BMC’s disaster management cell, the leakage was reported at a firm in Govandi (East) at 9.53pm. However, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said the source is not confirmed yet. “We are still investigating the case,” Prabhat Rahangdale of MFB said.

Earlier, taking cognisance of complaints by residents, BMC in a tweet, stated, “We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon.”

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to social media to update on the situation. “We’ve got tweeted to about foul smell in Chembur and Chandivali. The @mybmc (BMC) disaster control room is locating the source and the Mumbai Fire Brigade is operating as per SoPs. Shall update as soon as source is located,” Thackeray tweeted.



Last year in September, the civic body’s disaster management department had received 37 complaints from 15 locations of suspected gas leakages, while the MFB got 50 plaints. Some citizens had also reported about a suspected gas leakage to the police. However, despite investigations, the source of a possible leak was never detected.

