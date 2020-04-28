Sections
Home / Cities / Residents miffed with frequent power cuts in Kalyan

Residents miffed with frequent power cuts in Kalyan

Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli are hassled with frequent power cuts during lockdown. Most of them are working from home and they said the power cut is without any prior notice.They said sometimes...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:47 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli are hassled with frequent power cuts during lockdown. Most of them are working from home and they said the power cut is without any prior notice.

They said sometimes there is no electricity for five hours at a stretch.

“Every alternative day, there is power in our area, without any prior notice. Already people are hassled because of lockdown. Power cuts have inconvenienced us as we are working from home,” said Ratish Raghvan, 35, a resident of Thakurli, which has seen most number of complaints.

Sandeep Nair, 34, a resident of Dombivli (East), has tweeted: “Frequent power cuts creating a problem for all of us working from home. Location Dombivli, Thakurli,” (sic)



Officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said they have to disconnect electricity because of the ongoing pre-monsoon maintenance work.

“We are carrying out pre-monsoon maintenance work and so we have to disconnect power. However, we are unable to give residents prior notice as we have staff shortage in the technical department,” said a senior official from MSEDCL.

“The maintenance work is likely to continue till May or beginning of June,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amid lockdown, prices of pulses and oil go up while vegetables cost cheaper: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Janhvi and Arjun share pics of time spent at home amid lockdown
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
‘He had more talent’: Kapil Dev says Sachin ‘should have done even better’
Apr 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Varanasi shut down today as Covid-19 cases rise in UP town
Apr 29, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.