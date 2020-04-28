Residents miffed with frequent power cuts in Kalyan

Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli are hassled with frequent power cuts during lockdown. Most of them are working from home and they said the power cut is without any prior notice.

They said sometimes there is no electricity for five hours at a stretch.

“Every alternative day, there is power in our area, without any prior notice. Already people are hassled because of lockdown. Power cuts have inconvenienced us as we are working from home,” said Ratish Raghvan, 35, a resident of Thakurli, which has seen most number of complaints.

Sandeep Nair, 34, a resident of Dombivli (East), has tweeted: “Frequent power cuts creating a problem for all of us working from home. Location Dombivli, Thakurli,” (sic)

Officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said they have to disconnect electricity because of the ongoing pre-monsoon maintenance work.

“We are carrying out pre-monsoon maintenance work and so we have to disconnect power. However, we are unable to give residents prior notice as we have staff shortage in the technical department,” said a senior official from MSEDCL.

“The maintenance work is likely to continue till May or beginning of June,” he added.