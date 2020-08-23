Sections
Home / Cities / Residents of housing society in Mohali complain of contaminated water supply

Residents of housing society in Mohali complain of contaminated water supply

One of the residents alleged that there is no treatment plant for treating the bore well water being supplied to them

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Supply of contaminated water for the past few days has left residents of Emaar, Sector 108, infuriated. They alleged that despite their informing the concerned authorities, no action had been taken yet.

Vishal Vir Singh, a resident of Emaar, said that the authorities were supplying bore well water to its residents in Sector 108 and there was no treatment plant for treating it.

“Not even a basic/ rudimentary filtration system, for supplying clean/ potable water, has been installed so far,” he said.

Another resident Dhruv Sharma, in his complaint, stated that water being supplied is not clean as it is full of sediments and is often quite muddy. Often worms are seen floating in the water, he stated.



The residents said that though borewell water is first stored in two big tanks before supply, the water is not chlorinated.

When contacted, Manjit Singh, maintenance in-charge of Emaar, Mohali said, “There was some problem but we are in the process of cleaning the water pipes and the same will be done in a day or two.”

On being questioned about the absence of a water treatment plant in the society, he said, “Earlier the population was less but now that we have more people in the society, therefore, we have proposed to install a water treatment plant,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Aug 23, 2020 22:37 IST
Sikh clergy meets today,missing saroops on agenda
Aug 23, 2020 22:37 IST
Chhattisgarh Maoist with Rs 2 lakh reward on him surrenders before Odisha police
Aug 23, 2020 22:27 IST
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Aug 23, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.