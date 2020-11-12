Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Residents of housing society in Mohali cry for basic amenities

Residents of housing society in Mohali cry for basic amenities

The residents are facing problems due to bad road conditions, accumulated water in foundations of plots under construction, and poor drainage system

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Around 100 families are residing in the locality

The residents of Emaar, Sector 108, have been struggling with proper access to basic amenities for the past several months. The residents are facing problems due to bad road conditions, accumulated water in foundations of plots under construction, and poor drainage system. Around 100 families are residing in the locality.

PL Garg, who is constructing his house on plot number 197, said, “We have been suffering for the past several months due to the poor drainage system. Despite several complaints to the concerned authorities, no action has been taken so far.”

He further said, “Last week, a truck loaded with sand got stuck near our plot as the road/ drainage system caved in due to poor quality of work.”

Another resident Daljit Singh said that the internal roads are in bad shape. “They are charging Rs 1,000 per month for maintenance but are not repairing them. I have even written to the chief minister of Punjab to intervene,” he said.

The residents alleged that the authorities have left the water drainage system outlet open near the plots as a result of which water gets accumulated between the locality and the railway line. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes/insects and may spread diseases like dengue etc., besides emanating foul smell.

The spokesperson of Emaar could not be contacted for comments even after repeated attempts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Nov 12, 2020 21:54 IST
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Nov 12, 2020 21:48 IST
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Nov 12, 2020 22:12 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 22:46 IST

latest news

Sub-inspector suspended for manhandling security guards in Greater Noida society
Nov 12, 2020 23:22 IST
Ghaziabad exhausts rapid antigen kit stock, officials ask nearby districts for help as state raises testing target
Nov 12, 2020 23:18 IST
‘Super spreaders’ in Ghaziabad markets as 79 staff of business establishments found Covid-19 positive
Nov 12, 2020 23:18 IST
Traditional appeal of diyas still popular in Ludhiana
Nov 12, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.