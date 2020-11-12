Residents of housing society in Mohali cry for basic amenities

The residents of Emaar, Sector 108, have been struggling with proper access to basic amenities for the past several months. The residents are facing problems due to bad road conditions, accumulated water in foundations of plots under construction, and poor drainage system. Around 100 families are residing in the locality.

PL Garg, who is constructing his house on plot number 197, said, “We have been suffering for the past several months due to the poor drainage system. Despite several complaints to the concerned authorities, no action has been taken so far.”

He further said, “Last week, a truck loaded with sand got stuck near our plot as the road/ drainage system caved in due to poor quality of work.”

Another resident Daljit Singh said that the internal roads are in bad shape. “They are charging Rs 1,000 per month for maintenance but are not repairing them. I have even written to the chief minister of Punjab to intervene,” he said.

The residents alleged that the authorities have left the water drainage system outlet open near the plots as a result of which water gets accumulated between the locality and the railway line. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes/insects and may spread diseases like dengue etc., besides emanating foul smell.

The spokesperson of Emaar could not be contacted for comments even after repeated attempts.