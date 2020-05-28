Sections
Home / Cities / Residents of Ludhiana’s Ward 91 protest as water supply remains disrupted

Residents of Ludhiana’s Ward 91 protest as water supply remains disrupted

Say they have not had water supply for past three days and even water tankers are not available

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Irked over disruption in water supply, residents of Civil City, Bishan Enclave and Preetam Nagar of Ward Number 91, staged a protest against the area councillor and the municipal corporation. Residents say they have not had supply for the last three days.

Kishan Kumar, a resident of Civil City area, said, “When we don’t have water to drink, how does the administration expect us to maintain basic hygiene during the pandemic. We are not being provided water tankers and are forced to ask for water from neighbours who have submersible water pumps.”

Keemti Rawal, president of Baba Deep Singh Ji Welfare Society, an NGO, said, “This area faces this problem every year and we have apprised the MC commissioner about it but nothing has been done. We have even written to the Punjab Human Rights Commission.”

Area councillor Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu said, “The tube well in the area had developed a snag around six months back. Since then, the supply is being done through tube wells installed in nearby areas. The tube well installation project for Civil City Area has already been but the process got delayed due to the lockdown. The contract would be allotted in few days.”



Residents of Gurmail Nagar and areas surrounding Ward 31 also said they are facing water woes. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said,”I have directed the officials of operations of maintenance cell to resolve issue and also ensure supply through water tanks in affected areas.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi govt schools to distribute books among students till class 8
May 28, 2020 19:39 IST
Pune has a strategy to slash Covid-19 death rate: Monitor senior citizens
May 28, 2020 19:38 IST
Twinkle calls Akshay out for forgetting her in PadMan tweet, see his reply
May 28, 2020 19:34 IST
Gultekadi Market Yard to reopen on Sunday after being shut for 50 days
May 28, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.