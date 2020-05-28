Residents of Ludhiana’s Ward 91 protest as water supply remains disrupted

Irked over disruption in water supply, residents of Civil City, Bishan Enclave and Preetam Nagar of Ward Number 91, staged a protest against the area councillor and the municipal corporation. Residents say they have not had supply for the last three days.

Kishan Kumar, a resident of Civil City area, said, “When we don’t have water to drink, how does the administration expect us to maintain basic hygiene during the pandemic. We are not being provided water tankers and are forced to ask for water from neighbours who have submersible water pumps.”

Keemti Rawal, president of Baba Deep Singh Ji Welfare Society, an NGO, said, “This area faces this problem every year and we have apprised the MC commissioner about it but nothing has been done. We have even written to the Punjab Human Rights Commission.”

Area councillor Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu said, “The tube well in the area had developed a snag around six months back. Since then, the supply is being done through tube wells installed in nearby areas. The tube well installation project for Civil City Area has already been but the process got delayed due to the lockdown. The contract would be allotted in few days.”

Residents of Gurmail Nagar and areas surrounding Ward 31 also said they are facing water woes. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said,”I have directed the officials of operations of maintenance cell to resolve issue and also ensure supply through water tanks in affected areas.”