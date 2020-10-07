Sections
Residents of Rohru Forest Division to get employment under JICA project

The scheme will benefit about 120 people in each selected ward.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Residents of the Rohru Forest Division will now be provided employment opportunities under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project of the forest department run by the Centre in collaboration with Japan which is also working in forest conservation in the area.

The scheme has already been implemented in the Saraswati Nagar range under Rohru Forest Division, while under the Khashdhar range, the scheme is being launched in view of geographical compatibility in Rohla, Goskwadi, Gaonasari, Sidasali, Kidari Khopatwadi including Dakgaon and Dali wards.

Rohru forest divisional officer Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhatt said that this scheme will benefit about 120 people in each selected ward. Forest Development Committee will be constituted at the village-level in these selected wards which will include residents of the ward including the forest block officer, forest guard and ward member of the forest department.

Under the JICA Project, there is a provision of financial arrangements to spend ₹40 lakh in every selected ward for eight years.

At the same time, ₹5 lakh will be spent in the developmental work in the respective wards under the supervision of the forest department.

