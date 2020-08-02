Residents prevent Covid patient’s last rites in Ludhiana, lock cremation ground

Sections
Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Denying a dignified farewell to a 70-year-old man, who died of Covid-19, some residents of Salem Tabri locked the local cremation ground to prevent the last rites, citing fear of contracting the infection.

The deceased, who had retired as a diver from the municipal corporation, was a resident of Salem Tabri.

It was only after the intervention of police that the cremation went ahead.

A health department team, along with the deceased’s son, had arrived at the Salem Tabri cremation ground, when area residents gathered there and stopped the ambulance from entering the premises.



“The Salem Tabri SHO rushed to the spot. He counselled the residents and the deceased was cremated,” said ADCP (City 1) Deepak Pareek.

“The virus has brought out the worst side of humanity, as due to the fear of infection, people do not even allow the dead to rest,” the patient’s son rued.

SAD leader Madan Lal Bagga, who is the chairman of the Shamshan Ghat Committee, said the area was densely populated and the cremation ground was small. “Residents are cautious due to the rising number of cases and want the dead to be cremated at a less congested place,” said Bagga.

