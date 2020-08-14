Residents protest against dilapidated condition of roads

Annoyed over the dilapidated condition of the main road connecting Chander Nagar with the civil city area (around 3-km long stretch) in ward number 91, residents of the area staged a protest against area councillor Gurpinder Kaur on Thursday.

The residents alleged that it has been over two and a half years that the councillor has been making false claims for repairing the road, but nothing has been done at ground level.

The residents had also restricted the movement of vehicles as potholes make the road susceptible to accidents. Councillor Gurpinder Kaur’s husband, Baljinder Singh and police reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

A resident Ankur said, “The road is full of potholes but the councillor has only made tall claims in the past and nothing has been done at ground level to improve the condition. Accidents take place due to deep potholes and it becomes difficult even to step out of our houses during rainfall, due to water accumulation.”

Baljinder Singh said, “An estimate to reconstruct the road has been approved and the construction work would commence after the monsoon season.”