Residents say police lax in enforcing cracker ban, cops say locals didn’t cooperate

New Delhi: Despite a blanket ban on firecrackers across the city both by the Delhi government and the National Green Tribunal, loud bangs of fireworks reverberated across neighbourhoods filling them with smoke on Saturday. While residents claimed that the police were lax in enforcing the ban, the cops alleged that the locals did not cooperate especially in cases where people bursted crackers from their terrace and balconies.

Many resident groups in the city complained complaints made to the helpline reporting cracker bursting were ignored by the police.

Sujatha Nair, a resident of south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, who is also the founder member of a citizens’ group, ‘War against Pollution’, said she had called police control room number reporting cracker bursting instances around Kishangarh area at least thrice but no action was taken to stop it.

“The police vans were nowhere to be seen. How were they imposing the ban? Apart from my own complaint we had many members who have also tried to reach the police numbers to report cracker burning in their respective neighbourhoods, but no action was initiated,” Nair said.

However, senior police officer, who didn’t want to be named, said whenever they received specific inputs about firecrackers, they responded to it and registered cases. “But we cannot act when we aren’t informed about where exactly firecrackers were being burst. For example, if someone was doing it from their apartment balcony and the caller didn’t point out the exact flat number to us, it was difficult for us to identify and act against such miscreants,” said the police officer.

Bhavreen Kandhari, environmentalist and member of Warrior Moms, a pan-India initiative of environmentally conscious mothers who are fighting against air pollution, said that officials on the helpline numbers were asking complainants to locate the exact addresses where crackers were being burst.

“There was non-stop crackers all around and when I called 112 (Delhi’s single emergency helpline number) they insisted that I should be out at 11.50pm, searching for the exact address. When I told the official on the line that the sound of crackers was coming from Kotla and Lodi Colony and their teams should do a vigil there, he banged the phone,” Kandhari said.

The police officer, however, said that that their efforts to enforce the ban were hampered in many instances where the callers complained about crackers bursting, but didn’t want to follow it up or even be identified to further assist the police in pointing out the miscreants.

Many groups of residents said that they themselves enforced the ban in their respective localities by asking people not to burn crackers.

Ramesh Talwar from Dwarka sector-23 said that they had formed five teams of five people each who were going around the area to stop cracker bursting in their residential societies.

“In Dwarka because most of the residential areas are in gated societies we had our restrictions, but our teams went around and asked anyone we found bursting crackers to stop. We have been doing this for the last two years,” Talwar said.

While many people were trying their best to stop cracker bursting in their localities, there were others who thought that the ban was too harsh.

The resident welfare associations in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar phase-I and II also made sure that inside the gated localities there were no crackers being burst.

“Since the ban was announced, we had sent out messages on social media and on WhatsApp urging residents to keep away from crackers. We understand that for children this is the time to meet and interact with their friends, so while observing all the Covid precautions, we organised a small meet in our colony community centre for children, where they drew rangoli,” said Atul Kakkar, RWA member at Mayur Vihar phase-1 pocket-4.