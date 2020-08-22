Residents struggle to give Covid samples, say wait for results endless

Residents rued that the limited time allotted for sample collection was resulting in long queues at the centre. (Representational photo)

Even as the health authorities promised a hassle-free sample collection, people getting their Covid-19 tests done in the district say it’s an unpleasant affair.

There is only one sample collection centre for residents living in Moti Nagar, Chandigarh Road and adjoining areas. The samples are collected from noon to 1pm and 5pm to 6pm at the urban community centre located behind Vardhman Mill.

Residents rued that the limited time allotted for sample collection was resulting in long queues of patients at the centre, while the test reports take three to four days to come. There are no clear instructions as to what the patient having flu-like symptoms is supposed to do in this duration, they claimed.

Gurjeet Kaur, a Moti Nagar resident, said visiting the Covid-19 unit is no less than an ordeal.

“I had fever and cough and decided to visit the government Covid unit to get the tests done. I reached there at 9am, only to be told to visit again at noon. I told them I was not feeling well and may not be able to visit again. On this, the person sitting there asked me to visit the civil hospital or get the test done from a private facility,” she added.

Another resident from Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, said the time slot leads to rush at the Covid counter, increasing the risk of virus spread.

“I don’t even know if I have the infection or not, but I cannot take the risk of standing amid a crowd of patients having symptoms. I fear ending up infected,” said a resident who preferred to return instead of giving his samples due to the long wait.

Sukhpal Singh of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar blamed the testing system for causing confusion. He said there is a huge time gap between the time of collection of samples and arrival of results.

“What is the point of getting the tests conducted if the reports will take four days to arrive? There is no clarity over what the patient should do during this period,” said Sukhpal.

When asked about the anomaly, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “We have received complaints about the limited time slot for sample collections at the Covid counter and we are in the process of fixing the issue.”

Currently, samples are being collected at 10 government facilities across the district.

GARBAGE DUMP ADDS TO WOES

The patients and their relative said that dumping of garbage alongside the government hospital is adding the problem. The dumping of garbage not only causes foul smell but also leads to the problem of flies and mosquitoes and other water-borne diseases.