Sections
Home / Cities / Residents take out bathtub on waterlogged lane, protest against civic body in Ambala

Residents take out bathtub on waterlogged lane, protest against civic body in Ambala

Several localities near the office of the municipal corporation like Jagadhari Gate, TB Hospital Road, lanes near old railway road and posh areas like sectors 8, 9 and 10 were also waterlogged

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:28 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Residents of Nai Basti area took out a bathtub, on the waterlogged lanes, as a mark of their protest against the civic body (HT photo)

The rainfall on Friday morning caused waterlogging in Nadi Mohalla of the city, exposing the poor arrangements made by the civic body for the rainy season.

Residents of Nai Basti area took out a bathtub, on the waterlogged lanes, as a mark of their protest against the civic body’s ill-preparedness to tackle the situation.

“The rainwater up to four feet entered the houses of low-lying areas like Nai Basti and Nadi Mohalla on Friday afternoon and the residents had to bear the brunt of the flooding. We also blocked a road and when the videos of a bathtub on the roads started circulating, officials reached the area and tried to pacify the protestors,” said Congress leader Davinder Verma.

Several localities near the office of the municipal corporation like Jagadhari Gate, TB Hospital Road, lanes near old railway road and posh areas like sectors 8, 9 and 10 were also waterlogged.



“I’m witnessing waterlogging for the last two decades and nothing seems to have changed since then. The civic officials have not cleaned the sewage systems and drain,” a shopkeeper near the old cloth market said.

Despite repeated attempts, MC Commissioner Parth Gupta could not be reached for comment. However, sources said that the MC officials were out on the field to deal with the waterlogging situation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

51 eco-friendly Ganesh idols gifted to devotees facing financial woes in Mumbai
Aug 22, 2020 00:47 IST
Parents protest outside Ludhiana school over fee payment
Aug 22, 2020 00:45 IST
Vaccinate livestock to prevent disease outbreak: Ludhiana vet varsity experts
Aug 22, 2020 00:41 IST
Markets in Kalyan-Dombivli limits witness crowding despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Aug 22, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.