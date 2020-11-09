Sections
E-Paper Games
Resolution to hike water tariff to rock Ludhiana MC house meet

Resolution to hike water tariff to rock Ludhiana MC house meet

The meeting of MC general house is scheduled to be held at Rose garden on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ahead of the general house meeting scheduled on Tuesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors conducted a meeting under the leadership of Harbhajan Singh Dang to chalk out a strategy to corner mayor Balkar Sandhu and Congress during the house meet.

Slamming the Congress for proposing the water tariff hike, SAD councillors rued that they will also raise the issue wherein the MC has failed to take action against any official or contractors after the road samples failed the quality test.

Dang said that the mayor has also issued a letter asking councillors not to take up issues regarding their wards in the house meet and only the pan-city resolutions should be discussed in the meeting. However, this is not acceptable to the councillors as the meeting is being held after seven months and several issues including non-functional LED streetlights etc need to the highlighted.

Earlier on Sunday BJP councillors also opposed the resolution wherein the civic body has decided to impose a penalty of up to Rs 50,000 to publishers/printers of illegal hoardings.



SAD councillors said that the MC should also reduce the fee for installing religious hoardings in the city from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 per hoarding. The civic body has also terminated the services of JEs and SDOs who were appointed during the SAD-BJP regime and now different branches of MC are facing staff shortage.

The meeting of MC general house is scheduled to be held at Rose garden at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Mayor conducts an all-party meeting

With an aim to pacify the protesters during the general house meeting, mayor Balkar Sandhu conducted an all-party meeting with councillors of SAD, BJP and LIP at his camp office on Monday evening. Mayor tried to convince leaders of different parties on the resolutions to be tabled in the general house meet.

