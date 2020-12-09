Sections
Resolve fee issue within 15 days: HP govt to private schools in Shimla

The authorities have also been directed not to send warning messages or emails to parents who have not paid the fee.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Taking action on the complaints of parents who have alleged that private schools in Shimla are charging arbitrary fee during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government has directed all principals to resolve the issue within 15 days with Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and file a report to the office of directorate of education. The authorities have also been directed not to send warning messages or emails to parents who have not paid the fee.

Recently, a meeting was held between director of higher education and principals of 21 private schools in which discussions on tuition fee was conducted.

Director, directorate of higher education Amarjeet Kumar Sharma has asked the private school authorities to share the information about what reliefs in fee and funds have been provided to parents and students ever since regular schools have been closed due to Covid-19.

During the meeting, representatives of private schools claimed that parents who can afford to pay fee are not doing so and are citing coronavirus as the reason for it. However, the authorities have assured that discounts in fee will be given or total fee will be waived off for genuine cases.

Chattra Abhimaniyou Manch, a student parent forum, has alleged that private schools have been charging arbitrary fees during the pandemic and are harassing parents by sending messages to deposit the fee.

