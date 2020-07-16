Respite from heat likely soon, says IMD as National Capital Region suffers rainfall deficit

Sections
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:59 IST

By Kushagra Dixit,

Noida: As the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, experiences a rainfall deficit, accompanied by hot and humid weather, the met department has predicted respite as the region is likely to see rainy days and drop in temperatures for the next four days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to light rains are expected over NCR till July 20, during which the maximum temperature too would drop by three to four degrees Celsius.

“The current monsoon line of trough, or the low-pressure line, is currently passing over North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and is now moving back towards Delhi-NCR. This weather phenomenon will lead to rainfall over Delhi-NCR and western UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad. Some areas of Noida already saw light rains on Thursday. The region is expected to see light to moderate rains on Friday evening, followed by moderate rains towards Sunday and Monday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He added that with the monsoon trough line -- that keeps oscillating around Delhi-NCR – now reverting, the wind directions changed from dry westerly to moist and cooler easterly. This is supposed to increase the humidity levels further, however, due to rains and drop in temperature, from the current range of 37 to 39 degrees to 35-46 degrees, is expected to bring much-needed respite from the heat.



“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop by three to four degrees over the next four days,” Srivastava added.

According to the IMD’s records, Noida has seen about 94% and Ghaziabad has seen 72% deficit in rainfall since June 1. The records state that while Noida (in Gautam Budh Nagar district) should have seen 140.2 mm rainfall, it only received 9mm so far and while Ghaziabad should have received 140.2mm seasonal rains, it received 38.9mm, as of July 16. Meanwhile, Delhi, too, was deprived of rainfall this season so far, with only 80.1mm received so far against the expectation of 167.7mm, which is a 46% deficit.

“The entire state of UP has however seen surplus rainfall of 263.6mm against expected 228.9mm, which is 15% surplus. It is western Uttar Pradesh which is suffering a low turnout,” said Srivastava.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, same as a day earlier. The humidity has however increased, oscillating between 66 and 84% on Thursday against 55 and 84% on Wednesday.

