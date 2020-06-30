Sections
Restaurants in Mumbai can pay 50% liquor licence fee by September-end

The state has given reprieve to hotels and restaurants over the payment of the liquor licence fees. These establishments can now pay 50 % of the fee by September-end and the...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:42 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

The state has given reprieve to hotels and restaurants over the payment of the liquor licence fees. These establishments can now pay 50 % of the fee by September-end and the remaining 50 % by the end of the year. The initial proposal was to pay the fee in three instalments – 25% by June 30, next 25% by September 30 and the remaining 50% by December 31.

