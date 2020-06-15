Restricted entry into stations, destination-specific queues likely in Metro reopening plan

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working with the Delhi Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials to work out a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed before restarting train services, officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Metro services in Delhi have remained suspended since March 22, when the janta curfew was observed. While other modes of public transport have been allowed with restrictions during the gradual easing of lockdown norms, Metro services have remained suspended. Before it was halted, Delhi Metro carried 24 lakh passengers daily.

Officials said some of the ideas under discussion include restricting the entry of passengers at the station gates, marking separate entry/exit gates and maintaining queues based on the destination. HT had reported last month about several other measures that are being taken by the DMRC as preparations to restart train services. These included increasing the stoppage time at each station, marking seats for commuters to sit alternately inside the trains, earmarking space on station floors, including platforms, for passengers to stand while in queue, etc.

These measures are based on guidelines provided by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to all Metro corporations in the country to drafting SOPs.

While no senior officer, who is authorised to speak to the media, wished to comment on how the Metro may start its operation, HT has learnt that the three agencies -- DMRC, Delhi Police and CISF -- have agreed on some protocols.

“Entry inside the platform will be restricted. The Delhi police will be responsible for ensuring social distancing of passengers outside the gates. It will be a joint effort. The CISF, which handles security inside the station, will inform police in real time about the status of crowd inside so that they could allow gradual entry of passengers. It was unanimously decided in the meetings that every effort will be made to ensure no crowd on the platforms,” a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

A senior DMRC officer, privy to the discussions, said at major stations which witness high footfall every day, the entry gates will be changed to destination specific gates. This means, the officer explained, at a station where the trains go to different stations, separate queues will be maintained for different destinations.

“Every person standing in a queue outside the station will be standing in a destination specific queue and entry gate. Hand sanitisers will be made available at each gate. The CISF personnel will also record the temperature of the passengers using the thermal scanner. It has to be a coordinated effort between the three agencies in real time,” the officer added.

The CISF may also install glass curtains near the X-ray baggage scanners. At the airport and railway stations, the CISF and the Delhi police are already using such glass curtains. It has also received a good feedback, a police officer said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a notification issued last month, said it will take a call on restarting metro services in the third phase. Under the first phase, markets, malls, shops and religious palces were allowed to open. Phase two envisages reopening of schools, colleges, coaching centres after the Centre holds consultations with the state governments. The decision on reopening these institutions will be taken in July based on the scale of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital region (NCR).