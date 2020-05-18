Restriction relaxations see rise in Covid cases in rural Pune

Pune The doubling rate of Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection in rural Pune has narrowed from 17 days to ten days, according to the government officials. Of the 102 positive cases coming from rural areas, the first 50 was reported in 60 days and the remaining in only two days. The zilla parishad that manages the rural areas stated that only eight are contact cases and the rest are index cases (first infected or source of the outbreak). Maximum number of reported cases are essential service providers that entered Pune city jurisdiction on a daily basis.

The first case reported in the state was from Pune reported on March 9 of a couple who returned to Nanded city area on Sinhgad road from Dubai. The driver, a resident of Manjari, who accompanied the couple from Mumbai airport to Pune also turned positive. Both these areas fall under the Pune rural jurisdiction. As of May 18 evening, 102 cases have been reported out of which 45 have been discharged and six reported dead. There are 51 active cases in rural areas with Haveli, the largest taluka in Pune district, being the most affected. The cases do not include those from areas in these talukas which fall within the limits of civic body.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Pune Zilla Parishad said, “The doubling rate in rural area has come down since more relaxations in Pune city have been put in place. We have reported only eight first contact cases, while the others are index cases. Most of the infected are also those who provide essential services to Pune city like sanitation workers, police personnel, vegetable vendors and auto drivers.”

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said that with more migrants returning to rural areas there could be a further rise in cases.

He said, “In the coming days, if people from Mumbai or other places return to rural parts in large numbers, we will have to set up more quarantine centres. Also in rural parts, if local level officers or residents are announcing lockdowns, we have asked them not to do it on their own.”

Prasad said that out of the 40 dedicated Covid centres, 13 are equipped with ventilator facilities and only three are used due to less number of cases. “We want to use medical services to full potential. Currently for every active Covid-19 positive patient, we have about 100 beds available. We have a total of 5,000 isolation beds ready and about 600 doctors. We can also bring in 2,700 more doctors of different specialties to help us deal with the situation. We have also provided about 30 doctors who are deployed at Naidu hospital.”

However, to maintain adequate supply of essential services to Pune city, the flow of people from rural to urban cannot be stopped.

“We are trying aggressive information, education and communication campaigns with family members and residents concerned. We are also making efforts to ensure that the family members of those who travel to infected areas should not be infected.”