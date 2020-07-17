Retired army man rushed to PGI with bullet injury

A retired army man was admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, with a bullet injury in the head on Thursday morning.

The man, identified as Surjit Singh, who is in his late 50s, was later shifted to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and was still under treatment at the time of filing of this report.

He is a resident of Bhainsa Tibba and works as a security guard in a bank at Sector 7, Panchkula.

“A man has injured himself, but we have yet to ascertain whether it was an accidental fire wherein he injured himself during cleaning his weapon or he actually shot himself. At present he is undergoing treatment at PGIMER and we have yet to record his statement,” said Naveen, SHO, Mansa Devi Complex police station.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on the social media, whose authenticity HT could not independently verify, Surjit said: “My name is Surjit Singh and I belong to Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. Here I live in Bhainsa Tibba and I am a retired fauji. Today I shot myself in the head after a civilian named Kuldeep threatened to kill me.”

Police have initiated investigation.