Sections
Home / Cities / Retired army man rushed to PGI with bullet injury

Retired army man rushed to PGI with bullet injury

Police are trying to establish if he shot himself or injured himself accidentally while cleaning his weapon.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A retired army man was admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, with a bullet injury in the head on Thursday morning.

The man, identified as Surjit Singh, who is in his late 50s, was later shifted to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and was still under treatment at the time of filing of this report.

He is a resident of Bhainsa Tibba and works as a security guard in a bank at Sector 7, Panchkula.

“A man has injured himself, but we have yet to ascertain whether it was an accidental fire wherein he injured himself during cleaning his weapon or he actually shot himself. At present he is undergoing treatment at PGIMER and we have yet to record his statement,” said Naveen, SHO, Mansa Devi Complex police station.



Meanwhile, in a video shared on the social media, whose authenticity HT could not independently verify, Surjit said: “My name is Surjit Singh and I belong to Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. Here I live in Bhainsa Tibba and I am a retired fauji. Today I shot myself in the head after a civilian named Kuldeep threatened to kill me.”

Police have initiated investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Bring it on’: Harbhajan Singh ready for ‘battle of skills’
Jul 17, 2020 21:41 IST
PCMC to set up 2,000-bed Covid centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadium
Jul 17, 2020 21:40 IST
PCMC police register 30,504 cases against lockdown violators
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
YCMH counselling centre provides a healing touch to mental health during pandemic
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.