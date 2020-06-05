Retired armymen object to web series, demand case against producer

Sections
Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Several retired army officials from Thane filed an application with the deputy commissioner of police, demanding a case be registered against TV/ film producer Ekta Kapoor for insulting the dignity of army officers in her new web-series.

They want a a case be registered against her for insulting the dignity of army officers in her new web-series XXX 2.

Ex-army officer D N Sagle said, “The web-series shows armymen in a bad light. It is an insult to the soldiers who are guarding the country’s borders.”

Deputy commissioner of police, Avinash Ambure said, “We have taken the complaint of ex-army officers on the objectionable content of the web-series. We are yet to file an FIR.”



