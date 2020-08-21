Sections
Home / Cities / Retired panchayat officer booked for embezzling ₹8.62 lakh in Ludhiana

Retired panchayat officer booked for embezzling ₹8.62 lakh in Ludhiana

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the government official.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused officer had stopped responding to the official communication, following which an FIR was filed against him. (Representational photo)

The Sudhar police on Friday booked a retired social education and panchayat officer (SEPO) for embezzling ₹8.62 lakh.

As per information, the accused, identified as Balvir Singh of Sangrur, did not respond to the official communication following which the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) lodged an FIR against him.

BDPO Vipan Kumar stated that the accused had embezzled funds and siphoned off ₹8.62 lakh. While scanning the records, they found that the SEPO had got transferred from Pakhowal block in 2017, but after leaving the charge, he had withdrawn the money using official cheques.

The BDPO added that the department had asked Balvir Singh to deposit the cash till January 31, but to no avail. Lately, the accused stopped responding to the official communication, so the BDPO turned to the police.



Sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused government employee has been booked under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and a hunt is on for his arrest.

