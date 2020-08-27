Retired UP Police sub-inspector shoots at son, kills self

A retired Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector (SI) allegedly shot at his son twice on Wednesday night following a domestic dispute before turning his licenced revolver on himself and died at his home in Dadri.

The son, who was shot at in the chest and leg, is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical, the police said.

The retired SI, identified as Bachhan Singh (65), was posted in Bijnor district— from where he retired in 2015— and lived with two of his sons in Escorts colony under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station.

The police said the family members were often involved in domestic disputes over money and property matters among themselves and his two sons would also object to Bachhan’s drinking habit.

“We have found out that domestic disputes were common in the household. The incident took place at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. It appears that following another round of altercation, Singh took out his licenced revolver and opened fire at his eldest son in the chest and leg. He then shot himself and died on the spot. The son, Yogender, was taken to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Zone 3, Greater Noida.

According to the police, Yogender,32, had returned from work at a private company in Surajpur around 9.30 pm. They added that the two were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Yogender’s wife and younger brother, Virender, were also present in the house.

Bacchan Singh’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

“Taking cognisance of the 112 call (police helpline), the body has been sent for an autopsy. His family is yet to file a complaint. We will register a case immediately once we receive a complaint from them,” said the ADCP.

The family was waiting for the body to be handed over to them after the autopsy.

“Some of us are waiting here at the post mortem house and others are in the hospital with my nephew (Yogendra). We are unable to comprehend what happened. There were certain issues that had arose after Bachhan retired from work, but no one could have imagined that the situation would escalate so much,” said Gyan Singh, the deceased’s older brother.

The police said Singh was estranged from his wife, who lived with their youngest son in Himachal Pradesh where he was working. The reason for the domestic dispute on Wednesday late evening is still not clear, the police said.

“A probe in the matter is in progress,” ADCP Pandey added.