Sections
Home / Chandigarh / RETURN OF PUNJABIs: Govt sets up facilitation centre at Delhi Airport

RETURN OF PUNJABIs: Govt sets up facilitation centre at Delhi Airport

The Punjab government has set up a facilitation centre at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi, to help Punjabis and non-resident Indians (NRIs) coming back on special flights...

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:34 IST

By Hindustan Times, CHANDIGARH, Hindustan Times CHANDIGARH

The Punjab government has set up a facilitation centre at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi, to help Punjabis and non-resident Indians (NRIs) coming back on special flights from foreign countries.

In a statement, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said transport facility has been arranged at the centre to ensure the comfortable return of stranded Punjabis and NRIs to their home districts, where they will be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days and will also be tested for Covid-19.

Those found negative would be sent home for another two weeks of self-quarantine while those testing positive will be shifted to isolation centres for health care/treatment.

With 20,000 stranded Punjabis and NRIs expected to return home under the Vande Bharat Mission, the facilitation centre would ensure seamless coordination, without chaos or confusion, the CM said.



Coordinators have also been appointed in various countries to ensure the safe return of those who had registered for return to their native places in Punjab, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.