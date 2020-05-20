RETURN OF PUNJABIs: Govt sets up facilitation centre at Delhi Airport

The Punjab government has set up a facilitation centre at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi, to help Punjabis and non-resident Indians (NRIs) coming back on special flights from foreign countries.

In a statement, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said transport facility has been arranged at the centre to ensure the comfortable return of stranded Punjabis and NRIs to their home districts, where they will be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days and will also be tested for Covid-19.

Those found negative would be sent home for another two weeks of self-quarantine while those testing positive will be shifted to isolation centres for health care/treatment.

With 20,000 stranded Punjabis and NRIs expected to return home under the Vande Bharat Mission, the facilitation centre would ensure seamless coordination, without chaos or confusion, the CM said.

Coordinators have also been appointed in various countries to ensure the safe return of those who had registered for return to their native places in Punjab, he added.