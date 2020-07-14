Returnees from 10 new cities, including Gurugram and Faridabad, to undergo institutional quarantine in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: With the hill state seeing a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has updated its list of high-load infected cities and districts.

People returning from Surat (Gujarat); Palghar, Raigad and Nashik (all in Maharashtra); Aurangabad (Bihar); Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu); Ranga Reddy (Telengana); Madurai (Tamil Nadu); Faridabad (Haryana); and Bengaluru (Urban) will have to undergo institutional quarantine.

Apart from these places, 10 cities from the list released on June 12 also figure in the updated one. They include Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chengalpattu, Gurugram, Kolkata and Delhi.

Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Indore in Madhya Pradesh have been excluded from the list after a decrease in the number of cases among people returning from there.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said that the chief medical officers of the districts have been directed to monitor the movement of people. “Returnees from these areas will be institutionally quarantined,” he said.

GUIDELINES FOR DIALYSIS PATIENTS

The state government has issued guidelines for dialysis patients. At present, the health department runs 15 dialysis units in health institutions across Himachal Pradesh.

The mortality due to Covid-19 is high in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), hence it’s imperative to take extra care of such patients, Dhiman said.

“Keeping in view the instruction of the Government of India, a new arrangement has been made for the dialysis of Covid and non-Covid patients,” he said.

Covid-19 patients with CKD from Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts will be treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. Those from Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti will get treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Ner Chowk, while patients from Kangra, Una, Chamba and Hamirpur will be treated at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

The dialysis of Covid and non-Covid patients will be carried out in separate blocks in these health institutions.

All other dialysis units shall provide uninterrupted dialysis services 24x7 to the CKD patients.