Revamped Chandni Chowk to be thrown open by Nov: Kejriwal

New Delhi:

The long-delayed Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, which visualises a decongested and pedestrianised heritage market along the 1.5-km road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, will be thrown open to the public in the first week of November, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said after inspecting the site on Thursday.

The project’s aim is to have a pedestrian-friendly stretch that is devoid of the clutter caused by electrical and telephone wires in the skyline and noisy vehicles on the road.

“The heart of Chandni Chowk or its main area is getting a complete makeover. It is a historical place. We will bring back the historical glory of this area by beautifying it in every way possible. This 1.5-km stretch will be a non-motorised vehicle (NMV) area from 9am to 9pm,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal hoped the area will attract tourists from across the world. “We hope the place will be opened by the first week of November. It was supposed to start in May but the process was delayed due to the coronavirus,” he said.

Stating that the project has seen a cost escalation of around Rs 25-30 crore, he said, “The delay owing to the pandemic has now increased the estimated total project cost to Rs 90 crore.”

Work on the project started in December 2018 and was scheduled to be done by March 2020. The deadline was pushed to May 31 due to an embargo imposed by the National Green Tribunal on construction to control pollution.

The coronavirus disease and the shortage of labour that stemmed out of the nationwide lockdown forced the authorities to further postpone it to the end of October .

Garima Gupta, managing director of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), said major works such as laying underground electricity and water lines and constructing a stormwater drain were 95% complete and trials on energising these would begin.

“Now mostly superficial works are left such as covering the roads and beautifying them. A major time-consuming work that will soon begin is laying granite slabs. Granite is very delicate and often breaks if not handled carefully. Footpaths and benches have to be built and poles need to be installed with signage,” she said.

Asked if the CM issued any directions, Gupta said, “Not really. The CM just wanted to take stock of the project.”

Gupta said the 1.5km stretch has been divided into four parts -- 1) Red Fort to Fountain Chowk or Gurudwara Sisganj; 2) Fountain Chowk or Gurudwara Sisganj to Town Hall; 3) Town Hall to Ballimaran; 4) Ballimaran to Fatehpuri Masjid. The entire stretch will be ready by October-end.

“We have created five zones for works to continue simultaneously. Zone 1 and 2 are the footpaths, 3 and 4 are the carriageways and 5 is the central verge,” Gupta said.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, who interacted with Kejriwal during his inspection on Thursday, said the government should also focus on maintenance of the beautified area.

“I gave the chief minister a copy of the heritage corridors built in Amritsar and requested the government’s help in two areas -- maintenance of the redeveloped stretch and redeveloping the facade of old buildings. Kejriwal said a lot of onus lies on traders and residents too and we said we will fully cooperate and keep the beauty intact,” he said.

To this, the SRDC MD said upgrading the facades is part of the second phase. “Once this first phase is over, we will take up facade redevelopment. After the second phase, we will redevelop the Jama Masjid precincts,” Gupta said.

Dheeraj Pabbi, a resident, however, said social distancing norms went for a toss during the chief minister’s visit. “It will be good for our children once this is ready. But, today no social distancing rules were followed,” he said.