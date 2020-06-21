Sections
Home / Cities / Revenue courts to start working from Monday

Revenue courts to start working from Monday

After remaining shut for almost three months, all revenue courts in Gautam Budh Nagar district will be operational and open to the general public from Monday (June 22). The...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:56 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

After remaining shut for almost three months, all revenue courts in Gautam Budh Nagar district will be operational and open to the general public from Monday (June 22). The opening of the revenue courts will help homebuyers get their due refund from property developers as ordered by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera).

The revenue courts were shut since March 24 the Uttar Pradesh government announced a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The statewide lockdown merged with the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25.

“We have asked all staff members to ensure that all revenue courts start operations from June 22. All senior officials are asked to inform their junior staff that they should report to work in the revenue courts as usual from June 22,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

When a homebuyer files a refund case against a builder with the UP-Rera and regulatory body decides in favour of the buyer ordering the administration to recover the revenue, it is the revenue court staff that carries out the job. At least 1,000 recovery orders of the authority related to homebuyers and developers are yet to be implemented because of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, a UP-Rera official, who did not wish to be named, said.



Lawyers said that opening up of revenue courts will help the public get their work stuck because of the lockdown done now. “Since the lockdown started, work related to recovering revenue was stuck and of the government and homebuyers, investors and even the government suffered. While the civil courts were already working, people can start getting their work done from Monday at the revenue court as well. However, maintaining social distance must be the top priority for everyone to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Parminder Singh Bhati, advocate and former president, Gautam Budh Nagar bar association, said.

The UP government had on June 19 sent a letter to the DM on opening the revenue courts. Subsequently, the Gautam Budh Nagar DM has issued an official order on June 20 in this regard asking the naib tehsildar, tehsildar, and other officials to take necessary action so that the state government’s directions are implemented.

Naib tehsildar, a key official in the revenue administration, decides cases related to land disputes, recovery of revenue from land-owning farmers, and also cases related to the recovery of revenue from commercial and institutional groups and property developers for the government.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab govt start free hemophilia treatment
Jun 22, 2020 01:17 IST
Amid lockdown, 75 rescued kids in Mumbai wait to be reunited with families
Jun 22, 2020 01:13 IST
53-year-old Kalyan doctor dies of Covid-19
Jun 22, 2020 01:10 IST
State’s Covid-19 toll goes past 6,000; tally 132,075
Jun 22, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.