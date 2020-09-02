Rice black-marketing case: 3 more accused arrested from Khalapur, Bhiwandi

The Navi Mumbai crime branch unit 2 and Panvel police jointly arrested three more accused on Wednesday involved in rice black-marketing racket from Khalapur and Bhiwandi. Police had arrested three persons the first week of August and had seized 380 metric tonnes of rice.

The three arrested accused are identified as Navnath Rathod, 25, Sattar Sayyed, 25 and Krushna Pawar, 45. Rathod and Sayyed are from Karnataka, while Pawar is from Vijapur. Three more persons were detained earlier in the racket, though they have not been arrested yet.

The accused illegally collected ration grain from Maharashtra, Karnataka and black marketed it to Africa. The grains were sold through e-auction conducted under the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) Open Market Sales scheme. Till now around 32,827 metric tons of ration rice have been exported during the lockdown period.

On August 1, the Navi Mumbai Police busted the rice black marketing racket where three persons illegally bought 110 tonnes (1.10 lakh kg) rice meant for the poor in the ration shops in Solapur. The accused had been exporting the rice to Dhaka, Qatar and Madagascar selling it at three times the price.

Senior police inspector, Ajaykumar Landge, said, “After we detained the first three accused, they led us to two more companies situated in Khalapur and Bhiwandi involved in the racket. Our teams conducted raids and we seized 270 metric tons of grain worth ₹1.20 crore.

Three persons were arrested from here and we have found that through E-auction system they have already sold almost 32,000 metric tons of grain to Africa. There are 18 more accused involved in the case.”