Rising cases and number of deaths leave health department officials worried

Ghaziabad on Saturday recorded a surge in number of Covid cases, adding 44 new cases to its overall tally that breached the 400 mark.

Officials said that till Saturday , Ghaziabad had recorded a total of 442 cases, with 297 patients being cured till date and nine deaths being reported so far. There were at present 136 active cases in the district.

“At least 11 of the 44 patients reported positive on Saturday were already admitted to Covid hospitals. The remaining 33 too were in quarantine and will be shifted to Covid hospitals. The death toll stands at nine till date,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO) of the district.

The officials said that five cases on Saturday were from Vaishali, four from Khoda, four from Muradnagar, four from Indirapuram and three from Crossings Republik . They added that the other cases were from media houses, a head constable from Indirapuram police station and one staff of MMG Hospital.

According to official records, the first Covid case was reported on March 5 and the figure slowly reached 50 cases on April 22, after about 48 days. The next 50 cases were reported by May 5 in a span of about 13 days.

The next 50 cases (total case count 150) happened in another 10 days on May 15 while the district crossed the 200 mark on May 21 in another six days. However, the next 100 cases arrived in just 10 days with the district crossing the 300 cases mark on May 31.

The next 100 cases have arrived in a span of just six days and the total on June 6 stood at 442.

Though the district has recorded nine deaths due to the virus till June 6, the officials of the district health department said that only three have so far taken in Ghaziabad hospital. The others were added to the district’s list from Meerut.

“We have only three deaths which have taken place in Ghaziabad . The Meerut officials are not cross-notifying us and we did not refer these patients here. The patients themselves went to Meerut and also turned positive before they succumbed to medical conditions. The Meerut officials are now uploading these deaths to the online government portal ,” CMO Dr NK Gupta, said.

He added that two deaths — of a man from Loni and a woman from Jhandapur — had taken place in Delhi earlier. Of the nine deaths added to Ghaziabad’s tally, three took place in Ghaziabad, four in Meerut and one each at Noida and Delhi.

“So, we expect that the patients who died in Delhi will also be added to our tally and the toll will rise in the coming days. Seven of nine deaths (added to Ghaziabad’s tally) which have taken place are related to patients who suffered from diabetes. One patient suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, while one other had respiratory distress. So far they cannot be termed as deaths due to Corona. It may have acted as a catalyst and speed up their comorbid conditions. The death audit report of all patients is awaited,” CMO added.

Dr Raj Kumar, the chief medical officer of Meerut district said that any patient from Ghaziabad who dies will be added to the tally of Ghaziabad.

“If patient comes for treatment to Meerut and dies, we will be adding them to the tally of Ghaziabad district since they were original residents of Ghaziabad,” he said.