Rising cases force KDMC to ensure containment zones are sealed

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:25 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The 56 containment zones in Kalyan and Dombivli will be completely sealed and no resident will be allowed to be out. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation is going to ensure all residents follow rules.

“As the number of cases is increasing, the civic body has tightened restrictions on the containment zones. Only medical stores and emergency services will be allowed to operate,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner of KDMC.

Shops selling essentials will be allowed to operate between 7am and 2pm for home delivery. Over-the-counter sale is not allowed in these zones.

On Wednesday, KDMC recorded nine new cases of Covid-19, taking the total tally to 233. So far, 74 patients have been discharged.



Among the new cases are four police constables working in Mumbai, a nurse from a private hospital from Mumbai, a pharmacist from a private hospital in Mumbai and one worker from APMC market in Vashi.

KDMC has also appealed residents to install Aarogya Setu application on their mobile phones.

