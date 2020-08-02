Sections
Home / Cities / Rising Covid cases have little effect on Ludhiana residents thronging markets

Rising Covid cases have little effect on Ludhiana residents thronging markets

Police action fails to encourage observation of social distancing, despite the risk of contracting infection in crowded markets.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Visitors violating social distancing norms at Field Ganj market in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Despite rising Covid-19 cases and police action, residents continue to remain unmindful of the pandemic’s threat.

Violation of social distancing norms are rampant at various markets, particularly outside shops near Dandi Swami Chowk, Field Ganj, Karimpura Bazar, Dugri, Model Town main market, Jamalpur, Chandigarh Road, Dhandhari, Haibowal Chowk and surrounding areas.

The police have already collected Rs 1.4 crore in fine from 30,000 violators for not wearing masks and observing social distancing.

But, the FIRs against assembly of five or more people seem to have had little effect.



At Dandi Swami Chowk, heavy rush of vehicles can be seen on the road with eatery owners serving eatables to customers in their cars. Similarly, at Karimpura Bazar and Field Ganj, neither shopkeepers nor visitors pay heed to ensuring adequate distance.

Women outside a street food shop, unmindful of social distancing, at Field Ganj market in Ludhiana. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

Shahpur Road in Field Ganj, which is in close vicinity to Karimpura Bazar, was declared a containment zone in July, but has not deterred residents from still venturing out into crowded spaces.

Akashdeep Singh, a shopkeeper here, said the market dealt mostly in garments, fashion accessories and grocery items, with women as the largest consumer group. They usually visited the market in groups or with their families, he added.

Ravinder Singh, a resident of Civil Lines, said even if some people observed social distancing, most didn’t give two hoots to the safety protocol in public places. “People still remain in a hurry to complete their purchase before other customers and jostle to find a space at the counter,” he added.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said police have already issued a WhatsApp number – 9115-601-159 and asked the people to send videos and pictures of violations around them. “This has helped police check violations and lodge FIRs and issue challans,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rising Covid cases have little effect on Ludhiana residents thronging markets
Aug 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Markets in Chandigarh report dip in sales of sweets, rakhis this Raksha Bandhan
Aug 02, 2020 01:15 IST
After dry June, July remained rain rich in Ludhiana
Aug 02, 2020 01:12 IST
Ludhiana’s Covid death toll rises to 97, case count to 3,439
Aug 02, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.