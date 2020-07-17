Sections
RMPs in Patiala asked to refer patients with Covid symptoms to govt hospitals

RMPs in Patiala asked to refer patients with Covid symptoms to govt hospitals

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra held a meeting with some members of RMPs

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Patiala Taking note of the spike in Covid-19 cases, the district health department has directed private registered medical practitioners (RMPs) and Ayush practitioners to immediately report suspected cases to public health institutions.

The department instructed them to refer symptomatic or suspected patients to the nearby public health centre so that immediate testing procedure can be followed to contain the spread of the infection.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra held a meeting with some members of RMPs. “They were told to share information pertaining to patients with influenza like illnesses (ILI), severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) or interstate travellers visiting their clinic to the district health department so that prompt testing and clinical management as per the government guidelines can be done,” he said.

A health officials said the department was facing problems as RMPs take time in referring a patient for Covid test which increases the chances of infection spread. “Local clinics are the first stop of people who are unwell. We want them to refer patients with Covid symptoms to govt health institutions without delay,” a government doctor said.



