Road mishaps snuff out three lives in Ludhiana

Three young lives were cut short in three separate road accidents on Friday.

A 26-year-old man from Rajasthan was killed and his three friends were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck parked along National Highway-44 near Sahnewal.

The deceased, Ketan Mehta, was a native of Bahadurgarh, Rajasthan.

His friend, Dipender Singh of Alwar, Rajasthan, told the police that Ketan was driving the car in which he and two other friends, Ashwani Kumar and Rinku Puri, were travelling to Dalhousie.

When they reached near Zimidara Dhaba in Sahnewal, Ketan failed to notice a stationary truck and rammed the car into it. The impact of the crash killed Ketan on the spot, while the other three car occupants suffered severe injuries.

The truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle, as passers-by informed the police and rushed the injured victims to a hospital.

ASI Harpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified truck driver had been booked under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 304-A (death by negligence), 427 (damages) and 337 (endangering people’s life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They will arrest him soon, he added.

In the second case, an unidentified vehicle drove off after hitting a 20-year-old pedestrian, claiming his life.

Police said Deepak Kumar of New Shimlapuri was on his way to a market when the vehicle hit him near Janta Nagar. The unidentified driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence on the statement of Vishnu Bahadur, father of the victim.

In another hit-and-run mishap, a 21-year-old cyclist died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Shiv Chowk on Friday.

The deceased, Tikka Ram, was a resident of Daba Road and worked at a factory.

His uncle, Dhan Bahadur, complained to the police that Ram was cycling back home from work when an unknown vehicle hit him and sped away.

On his complaint, Moti Nagar police have registered a case against the unidentified driver.