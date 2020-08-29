Road rage: Biker dragged under car for 150 metres in Delhi

New Delhi: A bike rider was critically injured after he was dragged under a car for about 150 metres at Pankha Road in west Delhi during the early hours on Friday following a road rage.

Police arrested the car driver and his associate and charged them with attempt to murder.

The arrested men were identified as Durgesh Tiwari, 31 and Karan Sethi, 44, both residents of Uttam Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said a PCR call was received around 2. 45 am on Friday reporting that a man has been injured in an accident.

A police team that reached the spot, found that one Chetan Kumar, who also lives in Uttam Nagar, was riding his bullet motorcycle when a car rammed his two wheeler from behind, the DCP said.

Purohit said, Kumar then confronted the car driver and stood in front of the car asking the two occupants to get down. “As told by witnesses, the car driver and co-passenger didn’t came out from the car and instead accelerated, hitting the bike rider. Kumar was thrown on the bonnet of the car. He held the wiper of the car and sat on the bonnet. He cried for help but the car driver didn’t stop the car and drove towards Pankha Road in Janakpuri,” the DCP said.

The witnesses said when the car reached near Gold Gym at Pankha Road, Kumar lost grip and fell off the car. “They said because the car driver still didn’t stop the car, Kumar was dragged under it for about 100 to 150 metres. Passersby and locals saw Kumar stuck under the car and forced the driver to apply brakes,” he said.

Seeing a crowd gathering at the spot, while the driver managed to flee, locals caught his co-passenger and reported the matter to the police, the DCP said.

“Kumar was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. A case of attempt to murder was registered and with the information from the co-passenger, the driver was also arrested,” Purohit said.