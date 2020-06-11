Sections
Road repair work starts in Panchkula: Haryana speaker

He inaugurated the repair works of roads of the extension sectors of the dumping ground

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Panchkula

Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday said that repair work of Panchkula roads has started.

On Thursday, he inaugurated the repair works of roads of the extension sectors of the dumping ground. He said that around 30.90km road stretch will be repaired and around ₹4 crore and ₹13 lakh will be spent on this work.

Gupta said that ₹1.44 crore will be spent on the repair work of 10.85km long roads of Sector 28 and ₹1.40 crore will be spent on 14.50km stretch of Sector 27 roads.

Apart from these, extension roads of Sectors 23 to 26 will also be repaired and ₹1.29 crore will be spent on those roads.



