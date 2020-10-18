Sections
Robber falls from roof after stealing mobile phones from a godown in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:52 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

One of the three robbers who stole mobile phones from a godown in Bhiwandi died after falling from the roof, while the three tried to escape. A case was registered at the Narpoli police station against the other two robbers, who fled from the spot.

However, a murder case against the godown owner is also registered.

The godown situated in Parshnath Complex is owned by Kushal Hasmukh, 32. Six labourers were asleep at the time of the incident.

The deceased- Bharat Sai, 25, a resident of Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi, broke into the godown with two others to steal mobile phones while the labourers were asleep, on Friday night.



Maloji Shinde, a police personnel said, “After stealing the phones, while the three were trying to escape, Sai fell from the second-floor onto an asbestos roof on the first floor. The two others fled from the spot after they could not find Sai. Early in the morning, the labourers found Sai trying to escape. They caught him and informed the police. We immediately took the injured to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”

A case has been registered against the owner of the godown and the labourers for manhandling the robber. Hasmukh will be in police remand till Wednesday.

